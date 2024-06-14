LHC Announces Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has officially announced a three-day holiday period for Eid-ul-Adha, applicable to courts across the province. A notification confirmed that the LHC and civil, district, and session courts will observe holidays from June 17 to June 19.

The announcement was made following the approval of Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan. This decision aligns with the federal government’s earlier notification, which declared Eid-ul-Adha holidays from June 17 to June 19, as approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In practice, the holidays will commence on June 15 (tomorrow), as most government offices and educational institutions are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. This results in five consecutive holidays for many workers and students.

Additionally, provincial governments in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the State Bank of Pakistan have announced Eid holidays according to the same schedule, ensuring uniformity across the country.

The extended holiday period is expected to facilitate the observance of Eid-ul-Adha festivities, allowing citizens ample time to participate in religious and familial activities.