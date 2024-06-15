Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to review the remuneration packages of centrally contracted players after the 2024 T20 World Cup exit following the USA vs Ireland match that was called off due to rain.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with senior officials, held a meeting on Friday to discuss potential changes to the contracts, aiming to address concerns and improve future performances.

This review comes in the wake of Pakistan’s third elimination in the league round in the tournament’s history, prompting the board to reassess its strategies and player incentives. The current central contracts, which were signed on July 1 of last year under Ashraf’s leadership, included provisions for increased remunerations over a three-year period. However, with the recent disappointment on the world stage, the PCB is considering whether these financial packages remain justified.

The board faces a crucial decision regarding the retention of the existing remuneration structures, balancing the need to motivate players with the necessity of fiscal responsibility and performance-based rewards. The review will likely focus on aligning player incentives with their contributions and the team’s success in international competitions.

As the PCB deliberates over potential changes, the cricketing community eagerly awaits the outcomes, which could significantly impact the players’ futures and the overall direction of Pakistan cricket. The board’s actions will be closely watched, as they aim to rebuild and strengthen the team ahead of upcoming international fixtures.