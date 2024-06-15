Sindh Govt to Provide Free Solar Panels to 2.6 Million Homes

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 2:43 pm

The Sindh government has announced a major initiative to distribute solar panels to 2.6 million households across the province at no cost.

Presenting the provincial budget, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also serves as the finance minister, revealed that Rs. 25 billion will be allocated over the next five years for this project.

The budget also introduced the Mazdoor Card welfare program, allocating Rs. 5 billion to support laborers. This program is part of broader social welfare efforts including Rs. 11 billion for agricultural development, Rs 12 billion for social protection measures, Rs. 3.2 billion for universities and educational boards, Rs 2 billion for housing and town planning, and Rs. 1.5 billion for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD).

Chief Minister Shah proposed a salary increase of 25 percent for employees in BPS-7 to BPS-16 and a 22 percent raise for those in BPS-17 to BPS-22. Furthermore, he announced a 15 percent pension increase for retired Sindh government employees. The minimum wage will also rise from Rs. 35,550 to Rs. 37,000.

The total budget for the province for the fiscal year is Rs 3.056 trillion. The government has earmarked Rs. 519 billion for the education sector, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of education across the province.

Moreover, Rs 334 billion has been allocated to the health sector to improve medical services and facilities for the residents of Sindh.

To improve transportation infrastructure, the provincial government has set aside Rs. 56 billion for the transport sector. Furthermore, Rs. 302 billion has been allocated to the local government to support municipal services and development projects.

Arsalan Khattak

