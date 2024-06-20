Pakistan Set to Make Changes to Selection Committee After 2024 T20 World Cup Debacle

In the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes are anticipated within the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee.

An internal review is underway to understand what went wrong, with rectifying the operations of the selection committee emerging as a top priority.

Sources suggest that the number of people on the selection committee will be reduced. Additionally, the PCB is considering abandoning its recent experiment of operating without an official head or chief selector.

The current selection committee introduced less than three months ago, saw Wahab Riaz stripped of his title as chairperson of the selection committee, although he remained a member.

The committee’s structure granted each of the seven members an equal vote, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi advocating for decisions made through majority consensus following debate and discussion.

As part of the review, feedback will be gathered from various members of the management team, including head coach Gary Kirsten. Kirsten, appointed in April after a thorough search, is a pivotal figure in the team management. Following Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, reports suggested Kirsten was dismayed by the lack of unity within the team.

While the accuracy of these reports is unclear, it is understood that Kirsten engaged in a vigorous exchange of views, which is expected to influence his tour report to the PCB.

According to sources, no immediate decision is likely on Babar’s captaincy unless a resignation comes. Given Pakistan’s next white-ball game isn’t till November.

The forthcoming changes to the selection committee aim to address these issues and foster a more cohesive and effective decision-making process within Pakistan cricket.

