Hafeez Drops Massive Revelation About Pakistani Players In A Brutal Rant

Former Team Director of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Mohammad Hafeez, has accused several players of sleeping during a Test match in a massive revelation.

This incident occurred when he was appointed as the team director for two months by the Zaka Ashraf-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hafeez, who has had a long and distinguished career as a player, did not mince words when he shared his concerns about the team’s discipline. “If players are sleeping in the dressing room while we are playing Test cricket, should I allow that as a Team Director?” Hafeez questioned rhetorically.

He went on to describe the situation, saying, “I was in the dressing room and found 4-5 players sleeping while a Test match was ongoing.”

This incident, raises serious questions about the professional conduct and focus of the players involved. Test cricket, known for its grueling demands and need for constant vigilance, leaves little room for such lapses in discipline.

Hafeez’s disclosure highlights the challenges faced by team management in instilling a professional ethos and ensuring that players remain fully engaged and committed during matches.

Pakistan fans were left extremely disappointed with their team’s performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side finished in third position in Group A, losing twice and with the same number of wins in four games. The early exit led to brutal criticism from fans and former players of the Pakistan players.

