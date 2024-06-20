Points Table As India Thrash Afghanistan In The Super 8s Of 2024 T20 World Cup

India won the toss and decided to bat first at the Kensington Oval in Barbados during their first Super 8s clash in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant gave India a good start as they both scored 20-odd runs but India was in a bit of trouble as they lost 4 wickets on 90 runs.

ALSO READ Virendar Sehwag Criticizes Wahab Riaz for Favouritism in Player Selections

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a sumptuous half-century off 28 balls with 3 sixes and 5 fours. Hardik Pandya helped him out at the other end as he scored 32 runs off 24 balls in their 60 partnership.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan took 3 wickets each in the first innings as they restricted India to a total of 181-8. Rashid Khan picked up 3-26 with an economy rate of 6.50.

In the second innings, Azmatullah Omarzai was the only player who went past the 20-run mark as he made 26 runs off 20 deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered as he mesmerized the world with his world-class bowling in the second innings finishing with bowling figures of 3-7 in his allotted 4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav’s spell in the middle overs proved why he is lethal in India’s bowling armory as bowled exceptionally well picking up 2 wickets for 32 runs in his 4 over spell.

Arshdeep also picked up three wickets in the death overs to dismantle the lower-middle order of Afghanistan and stamp his authority on the match.

India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to strengthen their chance for the semifinals with a clinical performance.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!