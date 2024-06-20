Virendar Sehwag Criticizes Wahab Riaz for Favouritism in Player Selections

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed his opinion on a member of the selection committee Wahab Riaz. Sehwag accused Riaz of favouritism while facilitating the return of players like Mohammad Amir to the national squad.

“Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, these are two names who criticized the Pakistan team on the same TV channel, giving their comments,” Sehwag noted. “Today, one of them is a selector (Riaz) and one is in the playing eleven (Amir).” Sehwag highlighted the irony and potential conflict of interest, questioning the integrity of the selection process under Riaz’s influence.

Sehwag’s remarks come amidst growing concerns about the transparency and fairness of player selections in cricket teams. He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ensure that decisions are made with the team’s long-term future in mind, free from personal biases.

“So the same persons who were criticizing, if today they have power, became the selector, what have they done first up? ‘Mohammad Amir was with me, let’s select him’.

It’s like if Ajit Agarkar is chairman (of BCCI selection committee) today, he will say ‘come to Viru, come Zahir Khan’, I will facilitate your comeback,” Sehwag added, drawing a parallel to the Indian cricket scenario.

The former opener’s statements have sparked debate among fans, shedding light on the complexities and potential pitfalls of selection policies influenced by personal affiliations.

Sehwag urged Pakistan selectors to avoid favouritism and focus on the team’s future, making necessary decisions to strengthen the team rather than catering to political affiliations.

