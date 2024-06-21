CDA to Open a Safari Park in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to develop a wildlife safari park in the federal capital, a significant move aimed at enhancing recreational and conservation facilities in the region.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by senior officials of the authority. The safari park will be developed with a ‘Jungle Theme,’ featuring tree houses designed to offer visitors close encounters with wild animals. The park will also include an animal rehabilitation center, further emphasizing its focus on wildlife conservation.

The CDA meeting established a technical team tasked with preparing a feasibility report for this ambitious project. Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of learning from international safari park projects to ensure that Islamabad’s safari park meets world-class standards.

In addition to the safari park, the CDA plans to launch ‘Pakistan Street,’ a project featuring food outlets from international brands. This initiative aims to enhance the culinary experience for residents and visitors, offering a diverse range of dining options.

Both projects are scheduled to commence in the upcoming financial year following detailed technical evaluations. Chairman Randhawa expressed optimism about the potential of these projects to boost tourism and provide new recreational opportunities for the people of Islamabad.

“These projects reflect our commitment to developing state-of-the-art facilities that not only provide entertainment but also promote wildlife conservation and cultural enrichment,” said Randhawa.