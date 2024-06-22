Dow University of Health Sciences to Conduct MDCAT in Sindh

After the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro (LUMHS) announced it could not conduct the medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT), the Sindh government has assigned the responsibility to the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

This marks the third consecutive year that DUHS will administer the test for admissions to both private and government medical and dental institutions across Sindh.

Sindh Health Secretary Rehan Baloch has issued an official notification regarding this decision.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan explained that he could not oversee the MDCAT this year because his son would be participating in the exam. To ensure fairness and transparency, he suggested that another university should handle the test.

Earlier, there had also been reports that the People’s Medical University Nawabshah or Larkana Medical University may conduct the test. However, the officials decided to give the responsibility to DUHS.

It should be recalled that last year’s MDCAT was also conducted by DUHS after the first test by Jinnah Sindh Medical University was canceled due to paper leak allegations