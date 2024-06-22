Pakistan’s First Human Milk Bank Shuts Down Due to Fatwa

Following a new fatwa (religious edict), the Sindh Institute of Child Health & Neonatology (SICHN) has suspended its Human Milk Bank project, the first of its kind in Pakistan.

A SICHN spokesperson announced they would seek further guidance from Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The Human Milk Bank, recently inaugurated by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho alongside officials from UNICEF and the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), aimed to provide breast milk to premature babies unable to receive sufficient nutrition from their mothers.

These premature infants, often less than 34 weeks in gestation and weighing under 2 kg, face significant health risks without adequate breast milk, including complications, infections, and early death.

The SICHN spokesperson emphasized that the milk bank was established to address these critical needs, providing breast milk from Muslim women to Muslim children, free of cost to avoid any commercial implications.

Initially, a fatwa issued in December 2023 provided the necessary religious endorsement for the project. However, a revised fatwa issued on June 16 has led to the project’s suspension.

The spokesperson assured that consultations with religious authorities would continue to ensure the project aligns with Islamic guidelines before any further steps are taken.