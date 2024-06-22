Karachi University Changes Criteria for PhD Admission

The University of Karachi (UoK) has updated its admission policy, increasing the passing marks for the PhD admission test from 50 to 60, aligning with the new PhD policy introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Admissions for MPhil and PhD programs will start on June 23, with the admission test scheduled for July 28. The new academic session will begin on September 1. According to the revised policy, candidates must now score at least 60 marks to pass the PhD admission test, while the passing marks for the MPhil admission test remain at 50.

On Friday, Professor Dr. Anila Amber Malik, Convener of the Postgraduate Studies Admission Committee at UoK, told Express-News that the policy revision incorporates elements of the HEC’s new PhD guidelines.

The updated policy increases the passing marks for the PhD admission test and lowers the CGPA requirement for MPhil from 3 to 2.6, roughly equivalent to 70% marks.

Additionally, the publication requirements for PhD programs have become more stringent. Students must now publish their research in an X-category journal or publish two research papers in Y-category journals. Officials stated that failure to meet these publication requirements could prevent students from registering in the “Pakistan Country Directory” (PCD).

Dr. Anila also addressed aspects of the HEC’s new policy that the university did not adopt, specifically the requirement to send PhD theses for evaluation to the top 500 ranked universities or two prominent professors. She pointed out that many prominent professors in various disciplines are not available within the country and that not all top 500 universities offer every discipline. Therefore, the university has decided to send the thesis to developed countries for evaluation instead of this requirement.

Moreover, for the first time, UoK has allowed interdisciplinary admissions at the MPhil and PhD levels. This means candidates with a bachelor’s degree in one faculty can apply for admission to another faculty, provided they meet the criteria set by the relevant Departmental Research Committee. However, admitted students are required to complete 9 to 12 credit hours of requisite courses.