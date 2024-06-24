RDA Continues Sealing Illegal Commercial Properties in Rawalpindi

Under the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed 11 commercial buildings on Caltex Road in the Morgah area.

According to an RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad carried out an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings, sealing 11 properties. These included seven shops, two warehouses, and two restaurants. The operation involved the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials.

The RDA Enforcement team acted following the law, targeting property owners Ch. Akram, Osama, Nouman, Saeed, Nasir Kiyani, Naeem, Ajmal, Muhammad Razzaq, Zahoor Hashmi, Dr. Waheed, and Mirza Shamim Baig for violating regulations and constructing illegal commercial buildings without approved plans and maps. DG Murtaza had instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take stringent action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.