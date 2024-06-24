RDA Continues Sealing Illegal Commercial Properties in Rawalpindi

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 1:58 pm

Under the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed 11 commercial buildings on Caltex Road in the Morgah area.

ALSO READ

According to an RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad carried out an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings, sealing 11 properties. These included seven shops, two warehouses, and two restaurants. The operation involved the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials.

The RDA Enforcement team acted following the law, targeting property owners Ch. Akram, Osama, Nouman, Saeed, Nasir Kiyani, Naeem, Ajmal, Muhammad Razzaq, Zahoor Hashmi, Dr. Waheed, and Mirza Shamim Baig for violating regulations and constructing illegal commercial buildings without approved plans and maps. DG Murtaza had instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take stringent action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>