Reducing Pakistani Cricketer’s Salaries Won’t Lead To Success, Says Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja believes that the potential demotion of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan from their central contract category is just a knee-jerk reaction by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to reports both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan may lose their Category A status with the (PCB). The rumors stem from Pakistan’s disappointing performances in the tournament, particularly the unexpected defeats to the USA and India. Despite securing victories over Canada and Ireland, these wins were insufficient to advance Pakistan to the Super 8 stage.

Ramiz Raja, known for his outspoken views, expressed his dismay at the reports, arguing that such drastic measures would be unjustified.“This is beyond me. Cricketers should be paid, simple as that. They have a limited career and PCB has a lot to give to the cricketers.”

The PCB has not yet made an official statement regarding the potential changes to the central contracts. However, the speculation has already stirred significant debate within the cricketing community.

“As I have said before, this is a knee-jerk reaction and you can not improve the standard by increasing or decreasing the pay of the cricketers.” said the former Pakistan skipper.

As the PCB deliberates its next steps, the focus remains on rebuilding the national side for future competitions, with hopes of reclaiming Pakistan’s stature in international cricket.

