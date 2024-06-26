Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused India of ball tampering during their Super 8s match against Australia.

Speaking on a local news channel talk show, Inzamam urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to “open their eyes” and investigate against the alleged misconduct.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Believes Shaheen Afridi Will Return as Pakistan Captain Again

He emphasized the need for strict scrutiny and fairness in the game, expressing disappointment in what he perceives as a lack of vigilance by cricket’s governing body.

“Arshdeep Singh was getting a reverse swing in the 15th over. For me, that is not logical as he doesn’t have the pace nor the bowling action that Bumrah possesses. I feel the ball was being worked on long before the 15th over externally. It’s high time the ICC keeps their eyes open and ensures a level playing field,” Inzamam stated.

Sitting beside Inzamam on the talk show, former cricketer Saleem Malik concurred with the accusations. Malik, who has had his share of controversies in the past, supported Inzamam’s call for an investigation, asserting that such allegations if proven, could tarnish the integrity of the sport.

“This is a serious matter that needs thorough investigation. ICC should not allow these things to slide.” Malik added.

While some support Inzamam’s demand for an inquiry, others believe the claims might be unfounded and could potentially damage international cricket relations between Pakistan and India further.

The ICC has yet to respond to these allegations, but the cricketing world will be closely watching how this situation unfolds.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Reveals Pakistan Cricket’s Biggest Problem

India won all three of their matches in their Super 8s stage at the 2024, T20 World Cup where they defeated Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia, the Kangaroos won the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!