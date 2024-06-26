Somon Air to Launch Islamabad-Dushanbe Flights Tomorrow

Somon Air of Tajikistan has revealed its flight schedule from Pakistan, with the first flight departing from Islamabad to Dushanbe on June 27.

Captain (retd.) Saeed Khan, Director of Marketing at Shaheen Airport Services, confirmed to Urdu News that direct flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan will begin this week, starting with Islamabad.

Khan stated that Tajikistan, celebrated for its natural beauty, has been a popular destination among Pakistani travelers for both tourism and business, prompting the initiation of these direct flights.

Somon Air, known for its excellent service, has set competitive ticket prices for the new route. A one-way ticket from Islamabad to Dushanbe costs $200, while a return ticket costs $300.

Furthermore, Tajikistan has streamlined its visa process for Pakistani visitors to ease travel, offering visa issuance within 24 hours.

The Islamabad International Airport Authority has confirmed the inaugural Somon Air flight from Islamabad to Tajikistan on June 27. Civil Aviation Spokesperson Saifullah assured that all necessary preparations have been made to support Somon Air’s operations.