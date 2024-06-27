Online Traffic Fine Payments in Punjab Will Also Be Taxed

The Punjab government has implemented a new tax on online payments for traffic fines. Effective immediately, an additional Rs. 15 will be charged when paying traffic fines online.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Reveals the Most Common Traffic Violation in Lahore

If you receive a traffic ticket amounting to Rs. 500 due to a violation, the total amount payable through the online app will now be Rs. 515. This measure aims to streamline the payment process and encourage digital transactions. However, the traffic department has yet to comment on this new policy.

Some of the most common traffic violations include riding motorcycles without helmets, which incurs a Rs. 2,000 fine, and driving on the wrong side of the road, which also results in a Rs. 2,000 fine. Paying the fine promptly usually means a single payment, but delays can cause the fine to double.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Starts Crackdown Against Helmet Violations in Lahore

Online payments for traffic fines are becoming more popular due to their convenience. While the additional Rs. 15 tax adds a small cost, the benefits of digital transactions make it a preferred option for many. This new tax is expected to make the payment process smoother and more efficient, aligning with the government’s broader strategy to modernize services.

More details and official comments from the traffic department are awaited as this new policy takes effect.