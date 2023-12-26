Traffic Police Starts Crackdown Against Helmet Violations in Lahore

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, Amara Athar, has announced that traffic police will be resuming its crackdown against motorcyclists driving without a helmet starting today.

In a press briefing, Athar spoke about the positive impact of the helmet enforcement campaign. She revealed that during the current year, 2.27 million motorcyclists were caught violating the helmet laws.

The CTO added there has been a reduction in the number of fatalities due to road accidents, with 387 individuals losing their lives this year compared to 484 individuals last year in the provincial capital.

Ammara Athar disclosed that 90% of citizens are adhering to the helmet laws. She further stated that the license fee will be increased from next year.

According to her, more than 2.7 million citizens obtained their learner’s permits in 2023, marking a substantial rise from the 0.3 million reported last year.

Moreover, the CTO Lahore announced that action against underage drivers will continue without any discrimination.