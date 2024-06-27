Somon Air’s Inaugural Flight From Dushanbe Lands in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 27, 2024 | 5:48 pm

The inaugural flight of Tajik airline Somon Air reached Islamabad from Dushanbe today. Flight SMR 129 landed at 11:45 AM, carrying fourteen passengers on its maiden journey from Dushanbe to Islamabad.

To mark the occasion, fire tenders from the Civil Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Service performed a traditional cannon salute. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the event.

Notable attendees included Governor KPK Faisal Karimkundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda. The Airport Manager, Director SAPs, and other dignitaries were also present to welcome the flight.

Later, Flight SMR 130 departed from Islamabad at around 3:30 PM with 52 passengers on board.

