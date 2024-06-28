Jos Buttler Reflects On Defeat Against India In The Semifinal of the T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler shared his thoughts on England’s performance following their semifinal loss to India in the T20I World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

In his post-match presser, Buttler acknowledged India’s superiority in the match. “They certainly outplayed us,” Buttler stated. He suggested that allowing India to score 20-25 extra runs made a significant difference on what he described as a challenging surface.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Reveals Suryakumar Yadav’s Glaring Weakness

Reflecting on tactical choices, Buttler highlighted a potential mistake regarding using Moeen Ali’s spin. “Our two guys bowled well, but in hindsight, I should have brought Moeen Ali on, during that innings, with the way that the spin was playing,” Buttler admitted.

Despite the challenging conditions with rain, Buttler didn’t believe the weather played a decisive role. “Obviously with the rain around in those conditions. I probably didn’t think it would change that much,” he added. “And I don’t think it did. I thought they out-bowled us. They had an above-par score. So I don’t think necessarily the toss was the difference between the teams.”

ALSO READ Rohit Sharma Responds To Inzamam Ul Haq’s Ball Tampering Claims

Looking ahead, Buttler emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of the team’s approach, personnel, and style of play. He stressed the importance of harnessing England’s talent to ensure a strong team in the future and for that, the country will have to work on grassroots development in cricket.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!