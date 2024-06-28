Rohit Sharma Responds To Inzamam Ul Haq’s Ball Tampering Claims

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has responded to the ball-tampering claims made by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Inzamam raised concerns over the performance of Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh, claiming that he managed to reverse the ball in the 15th over, which he described as rare.

Inzamam remarked, “Arshdeep Singh reversed the ball in the 15th over, which is rarely seen.” His comments have stirred significant controversy.

Addressing these allegations, Rohit Sharma said in a pre-match press conference. “What answer will I give? If you are playing under the sun and the wickets are this dry, the ball will reverse on its own,” Sharma stated.

He emphasized that the conditions in which the match was played naturally contribute to the ball’s behavior. “The ball is reversing for all teams, not just for us. Sometimes, it’s important to open your mind. You have to understand where we are playing. We are not playing in England or Australia,” he added.

Sharma’s response highlights the importance of considering environmental factors and pitch conditions, which significantly influence the game’s dynamics. He urged critics to acknowledge these aspects rather than jumping to conclusions about foul play.

The ball-tampering debate remains a sensitive topic in cricket, with strict regulations in place to maintain fair play. However, India will be focused on their semifinal against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana which can be affected by rain later tonight.

