RDA Starts Operation Against Illegal Housing Scheme in Taxila

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), acting on directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has initiated an operation against illegal housing schemes in Taxila. A spokesperson from RDA reported that their Task Force has intensified its ongoing campaign against these unauthorized developments.

During the operation, the RDA Enforcement Squad targeted eight illegal housing schemes situated in Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, and Bajar, within Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi. The Enforcement Squad proceeded to seal and demolish site offices and land subdivisions associated with these illegal schemes, according to the spokesperson. This action was carried out under the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, the Director General of RDA, the Additional DG of RDA, the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer of Rawalpindi.

Despite prior warnings to cease illegal activities such as advertisements, plot bookings, and development work, the owners of these housing schemes persisted in operating booking offices in violation of regulations, as noted by the spokesperson. The Director General of RDA emphasized that under the guidance of the Commissioner, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue unabated to protect citizens from fraud and exploitation. The public has been advised by the RDA not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to verify the status of all housing societies on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

The operation involved Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director of Building Control at RDA and head of the Enforcement Squad, Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director of Planning at RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members.