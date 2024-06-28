Rohit Sharma Backs Kohli Ahead Of The T20I World Cup Final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed his unwavering support for Virat Kohli despite the veteran cricketer’s ongoing struggle with form in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has managed to score only 75 runs in the T20 World Cup across seven innings, with a highest score of 37 and an average of 10.71.

“Virat is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class. When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He’s probably saving it for the final,” said Sharma, highlighting his belief in Kohli’s world-class talent and experience.

He expressed contentment on the team’s semi-final victory over England and said, “It’s very satisfying to win this game,” he remarked. “We worked really hard as a unit. To win like that was a great effort from everybody. I thought we adapted to the conditions. They were really challenging. If we play according to the conditions, things fall into place.”

Sharma highlighted his team’s resilience and adaptability in overcoming tough conditions to secure their place in the final. As the squad prepares for the crucial T20 World Cup finale, Sharma’s faith in Kohli will be vital for the team’s cohesion.

While Kohli’s current form has brought up concerns, His captain’s belief reiterates the collective confidence in the veteran’s capability to deliver when it matters most. The upcoming final presents an opportunity for Kohli to silence his critics and reaffirm his stature as a cricketing great.

India will lock horns with South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, with both teams unbeaten in the tournament, the stage is set for a blockbuster finale.

