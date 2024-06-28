Pakistan Cricketers Poised To Earn Big Despite T20 World Cup Debacle

The Pakistan cricket team is poised for a substantial financial windfall, with each player set to receive Rs. 1,674,336 as match fees alone after their T20 World Cup exit.

In addition, a daily allowance exceeding Rs. 550,000 per player will be provided. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will distribute roughly Rs. 70 million, for their participation, which will be divided among the 15 players and the management which means that each person in the squad will earn over Rs. 4.3 million.

ALSO READ Jos Buttler Reflects On Defeat Against India In The Semifinal of the T20 World Cup

Moreover, the team’s victories in two matches against Ireland and Canada at the mega event, have earned them an additional Rs. 17.5 million, translating to approximately Rs. 1.1 million per player. In total, each player stands to gain more than Rs. 7.6 million, earnings from potential sponsor logos additionally.

The team’s financial boost is further complemented by a 3% share of the ICC earnings for the 2023-24 season that the players secured for themselves, adding Rs. 1.53 million to their monthly income.

Players in the highest tier, Category A, including stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, now receive Rs. 4.5 million monthly, reflecting a remarkable increase. Combined with the ICC share, their monthly earnings increased up to Rs. 6.03 million.

ALSO READ Travel Woes Delay South African Cricket Team’s Flight To Barbados Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Despite the lucrative financial gains, the performance of the Pakistan cricket team has been underwhelming at the showpiece event, raising concerns about the correlation between increased earnings and on-field success. The team faces mounting pressure to deliver results that match their enhanced financial status.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!