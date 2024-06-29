Protest Against High Electricity Bills Announced by Traders Association

The All Pakistan Traders Association has announced a nationwide protest against the rising electricity bills, scheduled to start on July 1.

The association’s president Ajmal Baloch, alongside other traders, announced this during a press conference in Islamabad.

Baloch criticized the government’s handling of electricity billing, claiming,

The government has been unjust in its approach to electricity bills, prompting us to organize this nationwide protest.

He pointed out the disparity in billing, noting,

A bill for 200 units differs significantly from higher usage bills. The Independent Power Producers (IPPs), owned by government elites, are paid in dollars.

He further explained that payments to IPPs are being made for 48,000 megawatts, while the actual requirement is around 20,000 megawatts.

Baloch urged traders and the public to join the protest, stating,

On July 1, traders across the country should protest, and the public should join us. We will have protests at every level and every street.

Baloch warned the government to eliminate the additional taxes, fixed taxes, and slabs included in the electricity bills by June 30 or face further actions. He emphasized the need to review the IPP contracts, which he claims burden the budget by Rs. 2,500 billion.

If the government does not act, the traders will announce their next steps on July 1.