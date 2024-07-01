Lahore Airport to Remain Closed for Three Hours Daily

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore will be closed for three hours daily during the monsoon season.

From July 10 to September 10, both runways will be shut down from 5:00 am to 8:00 am to ensure flight and passenger safety due to the heightened bird threat during this period.

A notice issued by the CAA has informed all domestic and international airlines of this schedule. Emergency landing facilities will remain available in urgent situations.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) presented a progress report on the Wildlife Hazard Management Plan. It revealed that 61 planes were affected by bird strikes last year.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national airline has suffered significant financial losses due to bird strikes, with 39 incidents reported at domestic airports in the last few months alone.

It is pertinent to mention that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has warned of 35% more rainfall than usual this year. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has stressed the urgency of completing all preparatory measures before the onset of the monsoon.