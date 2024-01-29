CDA to Collect Toll Tax Again in Islamabad After 10 Years

In a setback for the citizens of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the resumption of toll tax collection at entry points after a ten-year hiatus.

This decision is part of the CDA’s strategy to enhance revenue, addressing the financial challenges currently faced by the Authority.

The Capital Development Authority has finalized plans to establish tax collection points at key internal entry points in Islamabad and the CDA board has formally approved this initiative.

According to the document, toll tax collection points will be set up at six internal entry points, including prominent areas such as Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Margalla Avenue, and Murree Road.

The CDA’s Planning and Revenue wings will collaborate closely to ascertain the suitable amount of taxes. CDA officials highlight that the decision to reintroduce toll taxes is a proactive measure to enhance the authority’s revenue streams, ultimately contributing to the improvement of infrastructure and services for residents and visitors alike.

In 2013, the Minister of Interior at that time declared the termination of all tax collection points on internal roads in Islamabad, providing relief to the city residents from toll taxes. However, in 2019, the Metropolitan Corporation approved to reintroduce toll taxes at entry points in Islamabad, but the decision could not be implemented.