NHA to Raise Toll Tax on Motorways by 30%

A Twitter user has shared information indicating that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will increase the toll tax on all motorways and highways by 30%, effective from July 1. The tweet, which includes a screenshot of an official document outlining the current and revised toll rates, has quickly gone viral, sparking widespread public outrage.

The tweet, posted by journalist Sanaullah Khan from Dawn News, shows a detailed table listing the new toll charges for various categories of vehicles across the country’s motorways and national highways. The document, which appears to be an internal communication from the NHA, highlights significant increases for both private and commercial vehicles.

The detailed document includes the revised toll tax for each motorway and national highway.

For the M1 motorway, connecting Islamabad and Peshawar, the existing toll tax for a standard car was Rs. 250, and the newly revised tax is Rs. 350. Similarly, buses will now pay Rs. 1000, instead of Rs. 790 on the M1 motorway. The 30% increase will be in effect across all Motorways in the country.

The reaction on Twitter has been swift and predominantly negative, with many users expressing their frustration and anger over the steep hike in toll taxes.

Following the viral tweet, news outlets and journalists are looking for confirmation from the NHA. The authority has yet to issue a press release acknowledging the planned toll increase.