LESCO Clarifies Reports of Banning Green Meters Used With Solar Panels

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 4:29 pm

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed claims about banning Green Electricity Meters. In a statement on Wednesday, a LESCO spokesperson clarified that there is no prohibition on these meters.

Instead, the company will provide No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters to make things easier for consumers.

The spokesperson highlighted that AMI meters are designed to address over-billing and power theft, improving billing accuracy and overall service reliability.

Previously, some media reports had incorrectly stated that LESCO banned green meters for solar systems and suggested that consumers need to install AMI meters, which could cost an additional Rs. 20,000.

LESCO’s statement aims to reassure consumers that green meters are still allowed, and the move to AMI meters is meant to enhance the measurement and reliability of electricity usage.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

