Over 3 Dozen Businesses Sealed in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its crackdown on building bylaw violations and illegal commercial activities in Lahore.

On Wednesday, LDA teams removed illegal signboards and sealed over 40 properties on Pine Avenue, Defense Road, and in Eden Villas for failing to pay commercialization fees. The sealed premises included cafes, private clinics, private schools, beauty parlors, workshops, and offices.

LDA Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali oversaw the operation, which was conducted with the assistance of enforcement teams and police. According to LDA officials, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before the operation was carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has ordered the continuation of indiscriminate operations against building and parking bylaw violations, encroachments, and illegal commercial activities in Lahore.