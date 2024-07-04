Punjab Approves Rs. 1 Billion Internship Program

On Wednesday, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) gave its nod to several significant development projects during a meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Awan.

The approved schemes, totaling approximately Rs. 27.5 billion, encompass various sectors crucial for Punjab’s development.

One of the key initiatives greenlit is the Chief Minister Internship Program, with a budget of Rs. 1 billion. This program aims to provide valuable work experience to interns across different fields.

Additionally, the PDWP approved several infrastructure projects, including the CM Himmat Card Program for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) costing Rs. 1.95 billion. Other approved schemes focus on road rehabilitation and improvement across different districts:

Rehabilitation of Gujrat-Sargodha-Mandi Bahauddin Road (Rs. 6.7 billion)

Rehabilitation of THAT Pail Road (Rs. 4.5 billion)

Rehabilitation of Terhada Multan Khurd Road (Rs. 1.5 billion)

Rehabilitation/Improvement of road from Bhera Malikwal Shahpur Sahiwal Road Section Jhawarian to Shahpur, District Sargodha (Rs. 1.94 billion)

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Khushab Pail Chakwal Road up to District Boundary Khushab (Rs. 4.187 billion)

Improvement/Re-construction of road Girot Adhikot Rangpur Kallurkot Darya Khan Road from District Boundary Khushab to Darya Khan, District Bhakkar (Rs. 6.046 billion).

The meeting was attended by key officials including P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, heads of relevant departments, and senior representatives from provincial departments. These projects are expected to contribute significantly to the development and infrastructure of Punjab.