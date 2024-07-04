Punjab to Witness Heavy Monsoon Rain This Week

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a detailed forecast predicting monsoon rains across most districts of Punjab until July 7.

The PDMA has highlighted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in several districts, particularly Sialkot, Narowal, Shakargarh, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin. In addition, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected to affect the regions of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree, and Galiyat.

Despite the impending heavy rains, water flow in Punjab’s primary rivers, including the Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej, is currently reported to be normal. However, the PDMA has raised a flood warning for the Chenab River at Marala, forecasting moderate to high flooding. This alert calls for heightened vigilance among local authorities and residents.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has urged all relevant authorities to remain on high alert during this period. “We advise all citizens to avoid unnecessary crossings of rivers and streams during the monsoon rains to prevent any mishaps,” Kathia stated.

In response to the weather forecast, local administrations and disaster management teams have been mobilized to ensure swift action in case of emergencies. The PDMA control room is operational around the clock, closely monitoring weather patterns and water levels to provide timely updates and coordinate emergency response efforts.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible and to follow safety guidelines issued by the authorities. “Our teams are ready to respond to any situation. We are working in close coordination with district administrations to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” added Kathia.

Local authorities have also been instructed to prepare for potential flooding, particularly in low-lying areas that are prone to water accumulation. Measures include clearing drainage systems, ensuring the availability of emergency shelters, and setting up medical camps equipped to handle flood-related injuries and illnesses.

Furthermore, the PDMA has stressed the importance of public awareness and community preparedness. Residents are encouraged to keep emergency kits ready.