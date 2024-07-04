Tri-Pack Films Commissions New BOPP Film Line

Tri-Pack Films Limited (PSX: TRIPF) Thursday announced that expansion of its New Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP) Film Line has been successfully completed and the line has commissioned.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company further said that the line is now operational and production of BOPP films thereon has commenced from July 3, 2024.

Post this successful commissioning, the total operational capacity of the company now stands enhanced to 123,800 metric tons from the previous capacity of 83,800 metric tons.

“The Company is proud of making distinctive contributions to the packaging industry in Pakistan and is fully geared to serve local and global markets,” the notice added.

Tri-Pack Films Limited is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film and Cast Polypropylene (CPP) film.