Inquiry into LESCO’s Alleged Over-Billing Launched by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore has initiated an inquiry into allegations of over-billing by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO). The move comes in response to complaints from protected consumers who claimed they were billed excessively.

According to the FIA spokesperson, LESCO allegedly overbilled millions of protected customers by issuing bills for more than 200 units of electricity. This over-billing reportedly altered the billing category of these consumers, resulting in a significant additional financial burden.

ALSO READ Multiple Domestic and International Flights Canceled at Karachi Airport

The FIA has notified the Director of Customer Services LESCO and the Director General of Information Technology (DGIT), requesting detailed billing data and other relevant information.

This inquiry aims to uncover the extent of the alleged over-billing and hold those responsible accountable.

The issue of over-billing is not isolated to Punjab. Earlier, the Sindh government expressed strong dissatisfaction with the recent increase in electricity tariffs and the issue of over-billing.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced plans to formally protest the federal government, highlighting the grievances of the province’s residents. “Over-billing is an injustice to the people of the province,” stated a representative of the Sindh government.

ALSO READ OnePlus is Launching a Lot More than Just Nord 4 on July 16

Chief Minister Shah is expected to write a letter to the federal authorities, detailing the concerns and demands of Sindh’s populace regarding the rising electricity costs and billing irregularities.