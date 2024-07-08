Aurangzeb Vows to Resolve Issue of K-Electric’s Delayed Bill Collections At Post Offices

CEO K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi accompanied by CFO KE Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Chief Regulatory Affairs Muhammad Imran Qureshi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division today.

Aurangzeb assured the K-Electric delegation that the matter of delayed payments would be addressed. He asked the KE team to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi and to expedite its plan for adding cheaper generation capacity so that the cost of electricity could be brought down.

ALSO READ Ex-CEO PSX Joins Jazz As Chief Financial Officer

The representatives from K-Electric stated that the agreement signed between the government and KE earlier this year had addressed a number of issues and KE was now vigorously working on implementing the new generation projects to improve its electricity mix. The delegation raised the issue of delayed payments of KE’s consumer bills collected through the post office.