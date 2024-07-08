The Taliban government in Afghanistan has refused to recognize the three female athletes set to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports directorate Atal Mashwani, stated that only the male competitors are acknowledged as representatives of Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Here’s the Proposed Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

“Currently, in Afghanistan girls’ sports have been stopped. When girls’ sport isn’t practiced, how can they go on the national team?” Mashwani questioned.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) extended invitations to six Afghan athletes, three women and three men, after consulting with Afghanistan’s largely exiled national Olympic committee.

Of these athletes, only one male judo fighter is training within Afghanistan, while the others, including all three women, reside and train abroad.

The female athletes are set to compete in athletics and cycling, while the male athletes will participate in athletics and swimming.

The IOC clarified that it had not engaged with Taliban officials regarding the team and did not invite them to the Games.

Mark Adams, an IOC spokesman, confirmed that Afghanistan’s national Olympic committee, whose president and secretary-general are in exile, remains the IOC’s primary contact for the Afghan team’s preparation and participation.

Mashwani claimed the government was supporting them with training and scholarships. “We only take the responsibility for three male athletes participating in the Olympics.”

Despite this, Dad Mohammad Payenda Akhtari, CEO of the Afghan committee and still in the country, indicated that while the female athletes are managed abroad, his committee liaises with Taliban authorities concerning the male athletes.

ALSO READ Jay Shah To Contest ICC Chairman Elections In November

This situation highlights the ongoing complexities and challenges faced by Afghan women athletes under the current regime of of Taliban.