IESCO Introduces New Billing System for Electricity Users

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced a ‘Pro-rata’ billing system to ensure 100% accurate meter readings for customer convenience. The Pro-rata system charges consumers based on a 30-31-day cycle, according to an IESCO spokesperson in a recent statement.
The spokesperson explained that IESCO continuously monitors to guarantee accurate meter readings through the Pro-rata system, which aligns meter readings with the days of the month.
The Pro-rata billing system is designed to benefit customers directly. During winter, the number of protected consumers increases due to lower electricity consumption; in summer, the number decreases because of higher consumption.
The spokesperson also mentioned that due to the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the billing for a batch from June 24 was impacted, but adjustments were made to ensure it covered less than 30 days to avoid inconvenience for customers.
Still in trial stage. Don’t know how successfully it will work.
No no,the current system of variable tariffs is good.fuel cost adjustment,surge charge,additional surcharge,rate slab charges,17% gst,3% electricity duty,TVL fee,fixed charges,Late pay surcharge waiver .but these aren’t enough.please add withhold tax,FED,IJK/FATA charges,income tax+revenue charges+super tax+tajir scheme charges(for solar customers),Tou surcharge+peak and off peak additional charges for 3 phase consumers.meter rent 200(single phase) 500(three phase) per month and lastly Nepra commission 30%.Sorry I only remember these few taxes out of 100+.add more as you like.
There should be no taxes simple electricity price simple if i spent 300 units i should be charged with 32 rs per unit. Govt taxes have ruined electricity companies. PTV fee should be collected from other channels not from us.
proved catastrophic for me. my reading of 197 units has been raised to 203 making me unprotected consumer. By virtue of this prorata, 3 units addition to my bill has enhanced rate of electricity for 200 units for the next 6 months and these 3 units will cost me around Rs 30000. Patheitc
Huge over billing has been made through this so called pro rata consumption
Plz reading time make sure 1st to 4th date.thankd
Another step to loot the poor public
pro rata billing system already lahore main fail ho chuka ha…pro rata system main bohat faults hain jis ki wajha se logoon ky bill bohat zayda aye hain…aur yha billing system estimate base ha so kindly is gareeb qoom per kisi kisam ka koi new tajurba na karain..old billing system hi thk ha
Put it simply, you DISCOS are looters in every sense. Consumes unlimited electricity and unlimited perks for your bid corruptocrates and find out ways to loot more and more.
LAKH DI LANAT TO WAPDA