IESCO Introduces New Billing System for Electricity Users

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced a ‘Pro-rata’ billing system to ensure 100% accurate meter readings for customer convenience. The Pro-rata system charges consumers based on a 30-31-day cycle, according to an IESCO spokesperson in a recent statement.

The spokesperson explained that IESCO continuously monitors to guarantee accurate meter readings through the Pro-rata system, which aligns meter readings with the days of the month.

The Pro-rata billing system is designed to benefit customers directly. During winter, the number of protected consumers increases due to lower electricity consumption; in summer, the number decreases because of higher consumption.

ALSO READ Punjab Approves Rs. 24 Billion Development Projects

The spokesperson also mentioned that due to the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the billing for a batch from June 24 was impacted, but adjustments were made to ensure it covered less than 30 days to avoid inconvenience for customers.