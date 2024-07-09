Punjab Approves Rs. 24 Billion Development Projects

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) met on Monday and gave the green light to the Chief Minister’s plan to install solar power systems for agricultural tubewells across the province.

This initiative is expected to cost approximately Rs. 9 billion. Chaired by Barrister Nabeel Awan, the meeting also approved seven other development projects worth over Rs. 24 billion.

ALSO READ Bangladesh League Has Progressed More Than PSL, Says Rashid Latif

Among the approved schemes is a project aimed at protecting the left bank of River Chenab from erosion in Hafizabad district, specifically at Kot Kameer and Behak Ahmad Yar, with an estimated cost of Rs. 848.97 million.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation and improvement of the 45 km-long Faisalabad-Jaranwala road, stretching from Makuana bypass to Syedwala Okara road via Syedwala Interchange Motorway M-3, received approval for Rs. 3.8 billion.

Moreover, PDWP sanctioned the rehabilitation and improvement of Ghazi Road, connecting Ring Road to Ferozepur Road in Lahore district, which is budgeted at Rs. 530 million.

Other approved projects include the rehabilitation and improvement of roads in Nankana Sahib district (Rs. 1.32 billion), Okara district (Rs. 3.451 billion), and Sahiwal district (Rs. 5.49 billion).

ALSO READ Massive Ransomware Attack Hits Global Card Processing Company in Pakistan

The meeting was attended by officials such as P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Agriculture Department Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, and other concerned officers.