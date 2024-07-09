Punjab University Announces LLB Admission Schedule

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has released the detailed schedule for the online submission of admission forms and fees for the LLB (3-year) Part-II & III annual examination 2024 and the LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2024.

According to the official announcement, the deadline for regular and late college candidates to submit their online admission forms with the standard fee is July 19, 2024. This schedule also includes candidates who appeared in the supplementary examinations for the LLB (3-year) Part-II & III in 2023 and the LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III, IV & V in 2023.

The submission process is strictly online, and no admission forms will be accepted by hand or via postal mail. Candidates are required to complete their submissions through the university’s official website at www.pu.edu.pk, where all necessary details and instructions are provided.

This initiative ensures that all candidates follow a uniform procedure for admission form submission, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of the process. By adhering to this schedule, candidates can avoid late fees and ensure their participation in the upcoming annual examinations.

For any further information or clarification, candidates are advised to visit the official Punjab University website or contact the Department of Examinations directly.