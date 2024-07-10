Education Ministry to Update Outdated Matric Curriculum

The Ministry of Education is considering a transformative proposal to merge the Arts, Science, and Computer Science groups for grades IX and X into a single, unified curriculum. This initiative aims to modernize and upgrade the matric system, which has been in place for the past 77 years, aligning it with contemporary educational needs.

A meeting took place last week between officials from the Ministry of Education and the Textbook Board, where the proposal was formally presented and discussed. The consensus among officials was clear: the existing group system is outdated and requires a comprehensive overhaul to meet the demands of the modern age.

The proposal advocates for the abolition of the current group system in favor of a single, integrated curriculum that incorporates subjects from all three existing streams. This unified approach aims to provide students with a more holistic education, equipping them with diverse knowledge and skills.

To facilitate this change, officials proposed the publication of new textbooks that consolidate the syllabus from the three groups into a single, cohesive matric curriculum. This move is expected to streamline the educational process and ensure that all students receive a well-rounded education.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled to take place after Ashura Muharram to further discuss and refine the proposal. This upcoming meeting will be crucial in determining the feasibility and implementation strategy for the proposed curriculum reform.