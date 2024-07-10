FBR Revises Customs Value on Import of Scent, Toilet Sprays

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of Scent and Similar Toilet Sprays from China, Europe, the USA, Canada, Taiwan, Korea, and Thailand.

The Directorate has issued a new valuation ruling number 1890 of 2024.

According to the ruling, the importers contested that the customs values of Scent and Similar Toilet Sprays and Mount Head Thereof (Empty Sprays/atomizers made of Plastic) needs to be revised keeping in view prevailing international prices. They requested to consider a downward trend in prices of raw materials as compared to the prices at the time of issuance of ruling in 2018.

The analysis of raw materials revealed that the prices of raw materials have increased over the period of five years and market inquiry has been conducted by the directorate.

The market inquiry suggested that there has been no significant decrease in the value of Scent and Similar Toilet Sprays and Mount Head Thereof (Empty Sprays/Atomizer Made of Plastic). Hence, owing to the increase in import volume and exchange rate since the issuance of previous VR as well as the increase in freight, it was found that the value of Scent and Similar Toilet Sprays and Mount Head Thereof (Empty Sprays/Atomizer Made of Plastic) has been increased.

Therefore, new customs values of these items have been issued for the assessment of duties and taxes at the import stage.