Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, head coach of Pakistan’s Test side Jason Gillespie, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood had a meeting with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters.

The coaching team also discussed with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, delving into the detailed coaching strategy for the national team.

Kirsten and Gillespie presented their respective plans, emphasizing the need to enhance fielding and fitness alongside batting and bowling improvements.

Chairman Naqvi expressed full confidence in the coaches, granting them autonomy in their decision-making and assuring them of the board’s unwavering support.

A key consensus reached during the discussions was the acknowledgment of Pakistan’s rich pool of cricketing talent. However, the coaches and chairman highlighted the importance of crafting the right team combinations to maximize each player’s potential.

Formation of the new selection committee is on the cards after the removal of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from their positions.

The seven-member committee that was previously formed will be reduced to Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafique. Those two former cricketers are likely to lose their position as well according to reports.

Pakistan had a dismal campaign under the current selection committee and they lost to the likes of hosts USA and arch-rivals India, failing to qualify even for the Super 8s as they crashed out in group stages.