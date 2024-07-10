Shahid Afridi has expressed his thoughts on a significant reshuffle of Pakistan’s cricket team management, as former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from their positions as selectors.

This decision, part of a broader overhaul termed “major surgery” by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has sparked reactions from notable figures in the cricket community, including Shahid Afridi.

The former captain expressed his bewilderment at the sacking of the two cricketers. “I have come to know about the expulsion of Wahab and Razzaq.”

“To be honest, this kind of surgery is beyond my comprehension,” Afridi commented. He questioned the logic behind the decision, pointing out that the selection committee comprised seven members, yet only two were singled out for removal. “The selection committee was comprised of seven members, why the surgery has been done on two?” he concluded.

Sources have also confirmed that Wahab Riaz has been relieved of his duties as the senior team manager, a position he held alongside his role as a selector. Additionally, team manager Mansoor Rana has also been dismissed.

PCB is looking to overhaul the team’s management and selection processes, aiming for better performance and restructuring at the administrative level. However, the specifics of these changes and their replacements in those important positions remain to be seen.

Afridi also criticized Babar Azam over his leadership and emphasized that no captain in Pakistan has got the number of chances that he was awarded. Afridi indicated that the PCB needs to make a decision now on the white-ball captain of Pakistan.