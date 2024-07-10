Power Ministry Overbilled Electricity Consumers

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and other authorities have completed their investigation into electricity overbilling, holding power ministry officials responsible, as reported by ARY News.

According to sources, the comprehensive report on the overbilling issue has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s office. The report recommends stern action against the involved officials, and the Prime Minister’s Office is expected to review the findings and take appropriate action this week.

In June, over 0.3 million power consumers were moved out of the protected category and faced inflated bills due to a new billing system introduced by DISCOs on the Ministry of Energy’s orders. Protected consumers typically benefit from subsidized rates or exemptions from price hikes.

On July 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the FIA to investigate officials of power distribution companies involved in overbilling. He emphasized that those inflating electricity bills by adding extra units should be punished, particularly those affecting consumers using below 200 units per month.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the FIA to gather data from all distribution companies providing relief to protected consumers. He expressed concern over the inclusion of protected users in the non-protected category and tasked FIA directors with collecting and reporting data within three days.

The FIA has summoned officials from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and the Ministry of Energy, including LESCO Chief Shahid Haider, for a probe into the overbilling. The FIA must submit its final report to the Prime Minister within 24 hours.