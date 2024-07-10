Pakistan Cricket Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with over two dozen former and current Pakistani cricketers to discuss plans to revamp domestic cricket in the country. Naqvi assured the cricketers that several of their suggestions from the meeting would be implemented.

In the meeting, ex-captain Salman Butt emphasized the significance of domestic cricket and advocated for additional tours for the A team, U19, and U16 squads.

Another player concurred with Butt’s recommendations, suggesting that the A team should visit Australia, England, and South Africa.

Ex-Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed proposed that the development of coaches and management of regions should be decentralized.

He recommended transferring the authority of regional operations to a more localized level. Rasheed argued that having a well-known coach is not essential, using Misbah-ul-Haq as an example who was appointed without experience and subsequently dismissed.

Responding to former Test cricketer Yasir Hameed’s suggestion, Naqvi announced that cricket academies will be established in Islamabad and Peshawar, and efforts will be made to improve the quality of the grounds.

During the meeting, Naqvi presented a plan titled “Pathway to Pakistan Cricket,” outlining the journey of a cricketer to the national team.

He emphasized prioritizing four-day cricket, enhancing coach education, and hiring qualified coaches. Additionally, Naqvi revealed plans to form five domestic teams, each with a dedicated coach and mentor.