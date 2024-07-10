Virtual Police Station for Child Protection Proposed in Punjab

Punjab Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed has suggested creating a virtual police station for child protection, similar to the virtual women’s police station.
Punjab Assembly MPA Sara Ahmad has submitted this proposal to the Assembly Secretariat. The goal of these virtual police stations is to set up an online platform dedicated to protecting children.
The resolution stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab IG are committed to addressing child abuse and working towards its eradication.
The virtual police station would offer legal advice and allow people to register complaints about child abuse and exploitation. The resolution highlighted the Punjab Assembly’s commitment to the protection and welfare of children.
The virtual police station aims to provide a supportive and safe environment for children’s development.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.