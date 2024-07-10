Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, has been transferred to Islamabad after her health deteriorated during an expedition on K2.

Baig, who was leading a team alongside Italian mountaineer Agostino Da Polenza, experienced serious health issues at the K2 base camp, necessitating her evacuation.

Pakistan Army helicopters airlifted Baig to Skardu on Sunday, where she was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital. Family sources revealed she developed lung problems, prompting her transfer to Islamabad for further medical tests and treatment.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Samina Baig will undergo a series of medical examinations to determine the extent of her health issues.

According to reports, Amina Shigri, another member of the expedition team, also left the K2 base camp and began trekking towards Shigar on Saturday. This marks a significant development for the expedition, as Baig’s health concerns have cast a shadow over the team’s progress.

Despite these setbacks, the remaining members of the expedition, Pakistani climbers Nadima and Samana, along with their four Italian colleagues, have decided to continue their ascent of K2. Their determination highlights the resilience and courage that define high-altitude mountaineering.

Baig’s health scare serves as a reminder of the immense physical challenges faced by climbers on some of the world’s highest peaks.