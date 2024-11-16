FACE (Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence) Organizes Training Sessions for Boosting Punjab’s Agricultural Productivity

By Press Release | Published Nov 16, 2024 | 7:53 pm

FACE, the NPO arm of FFC, invited international expert Dr. Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist at IFDC-USA, to train Punjab’s Agriculture Department on cutting-edge techniques in a series of multiple training sessions.

The first session was held in Lahore on Monday, November 11, 2024, with Mr. Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Upendra Singh shared his expertise on sustainable farming practices to improve crop yields through Site-Specific Nutrient Management, 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and Best Management Practices to reduce nutrient losses and gaseous emissions from agricultural lands and improve nutrient use efficiency.

FACE engages international experts to conduct multiple training sessions for the Agriculture Department Punjab. Dr. Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist IFDC-USA, conducted the first session in Lahore on November 11, 2024 (Monday).

The trainings focus on improved crop yields through Site-Specific Nutrient Management, 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and Best Management Practices to Reduce Nutrient Losses and Gaseous Emissions from Agricultural Lands and improve nutrient use efficiency.

