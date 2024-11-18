New Zealand Suspend International Bowler for Drug Use

New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell faced a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine earlier this year. The ban was imposed by the Sport Integrity Commission of New Zealand, following a routine test conducted after a domestic T20 match in January.

Bracewell, representing Central Districts, delivered a stellar performance in that game against Wellington, earning Player of the Match honors for his 2-21 with the ball and a whirlwind 30 not out off 11 deliveries.

The Commission clarified that the detected substance use occurred outside the tournament and was unrelated to cricket, prompting a reduced penalty for Doug Bracewell. Instead of the standard three-month ban, Bracewell served just one month, beginning April 11, on the condition that he complete a rehabilitation program to address the issue.

“Bracewell has successfully completed the treatment program and is now eligible to return to professional cricket,” the Commission stated.

Bracewell last appeared for New Zealand in March 2023 during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Wellington. His recent infraction, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) expressing frustration while pledging continued support for the pacer.

Doug Bracewell’s recent troubles are not isolated. The fast bowler has a checkered history with off-field incidents, particularly involving drink-driving offenses.

– 2008: At just 18, he was fined $500 and lost his license for six months after being caught with a breath-alcohol reading over twice the legal limit.

– 2010: Another drink-driving charge led to six months of supervision and an eight-month driving ban.

– 2017: Bracewell was handed 100 hours of community service and a 12-month driving ban after rushing home from a function over “genuine concern” for his partner, reportedly due to their pet cockatoo being killed by dogs.

While Doug Bracewell has returned to cricket after fulfilling his suspension and rehabilitation obligations, his repeated lapses have cast a shadow over his otherwise promising career. For New Zealand Cricket, his rehabilitation marks a step toward redemption, but the road to rebuilding trust remains long and uncertain.