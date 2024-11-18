Mohammad Amir Wants Rizwan to Play With Freedom

Pakistan’s former pace maestro Mohammad Amir has shared candid advice for white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 13-run loss to Australia in the second T20I.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Amir praised Rizwan’s leadership but highlighted the batter’s unusually tentative approach at the crease.

The left-arm pacer, known for his sharp cricketing insights, applauded Rizwan’s fearless captaincy, likening it to a “warrior’s spirit.” However, he pointed out that Rizwan’s batting in the series has lacked its customary fluency. Amir said,

Rizwan is showing great courage as captain, but when it comes to his batting, he seems to be holding back. He’s a naturally free-flowing player, but in these last two games, he appears to be playing cautiously, almost as if he’s stuck. He needs to approach his innings with a fresh mindset and play his natural game as a leader.

Rizwan’s batting woes were on full display in the second T20I in Sydney, where he managed just 16 runs off 26 balls, striking only a single boundary. The typically reliable opener struggled to adapt to the conditions, leaving Pakistan’s chase in disarray.

After the match, Rizwan attributed the loss to dropped catches but acknowledged the batting challenges posed by the pitch. “The surface wasn’t easy to bat on, but fielding lapses, especially the dropped catches, played a major role in our defeat,” he said.

With the series already sealed in Australia’s favor, Pakistan heads into the third T20I at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval today aiming to salvage pride and avoid a whitewash. Rizwan’s batting form will be under scrutiny as the team looks to regroup and end the series on a high note.

As the series finale looms, Mohammad Amir’s words carry weight for Rizwan and co. His call for the batter to shed his inhibitions at the crease and lead with freedom reflects the sentiments of fans eager to see Pakistan’s captain return to his fluent best.

Whether Rizwan can rise to the occasion and restore his team’s fortunes remains to be seen, but the Hobart showdown offers a final opportunity to set the tone for future challenges.