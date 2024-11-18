Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed

Oppo has officially confirmed the November 25 China launch date for its Reno 13 midrange smartphones and Pad 3 tablet. The announcement, made via Weibo, puts to rest earlier rumors about the launch timing.

Oppo also revealed that “Butterfly Purple” will be the signature color for the Reno 13 series, promoted by 25-year-old Chinese singer-songwriter and I-dle member, Yuqi.

Oppo’s Reno 13 phones will feature slim bodies and metal frames. Leaked images suggest both the standard and Pro versions will sport triple-camera setups, with the Pro boasting superior specifications as expected. The official teasers also confirm the leaked iPhone-esque design we have been seeing lately.

The Reno 13 shares the same vertical dual camera setup, except with an extra camera on the side.

The Reno 13 will offer a 6.59-inch display in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple. The Reno 13 Pro will feature a larger 6.83-inch screen and come in Starlight Pink, Midnight Black, and Butterfly Purple.

A global release date remains unknown. It also remains to be seen whether Oppo will repeat the strategy of downgrading international variants, as seen with the Reno 12 series. We might see changes in chipsets, cameras, or memory variants. Maybe we will even see new colors, but we will have to wait for official confirmation.

As for the Find X8 Ultra and Find N5, those are expected to break cover before July 2025, so there is still some time before we hear more information on those flagship devices.